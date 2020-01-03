$886.37 Million in Sales Expected for Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that Lennox International Inc. (NYSE:LII) will announce $886.37 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Nineteen analysts have made estimates for Lennox International’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $862.00 million and the highest estimate coming in at $908.31 million. Lennox International reported sales of $843.60 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 5.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Lennox International will report full year sales of $3.78 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.77 billion to $3.79 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $3.97 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.92 billion to $4.06 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Lennox International.

Lennox International (NYSE:LII) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 21st. The construction company reported $3.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.41 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $1.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.02 billion. Lennox International had a net margin of 9.83% and a negative return on equity of 199.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $2.72 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Buckingham Research decreased their target price on shares of Lennox International from $260.00 to $244.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. Deutsche Bank raised their price target on shares of Lennox International from $264.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on shares of Lennox International from $256.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Lennox International from $211.00 to $209.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and set a $225.00 price objective on shares of Lennox International in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.64.

Shares of Lennox International stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $243.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,072 shares, compared to its average volume of 255,016. Lennox International has a one year low of $210.39 and a one year high of $298.49. The company has a market capitalization of $9.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.05 and a beta of 0.84. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $252.25 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $254.80.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be issued a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. Lennox International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.70%.

In other news, CAO Chris Kosel sold 160 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $240.19, for a total value of $38,430.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 1,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $282,703.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd M. Bluedorn sold 8,095 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.06, for a total value of $2,008,045.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 110,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,432,459.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 18,073 shares of company stock worth $4,519,744 over the last three months. 3.40% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of LII. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Lennox International in the 3rd quarter valued at $65,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 2nd quarter worth $82,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV bought a new stake in shares of Lennox International during the 3rd quarter worth $134,000. Private Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 846 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $170,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Lennox International by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 3,228 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $784,000 after buying an additional 874 shares during the last quarter. 68.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lennox International Company Profile

Lennox International, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of products for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, and refrigeration. It operates through the following business segments: Residential Heating and Cooling, Commercial Heating and Cooling, and Refrigeration. The Residential Heating and Cooling segment manufactures and markets furnaces, air conditioners, heat pumps, packaged heating and cooling systems, equipment, and accessories.

