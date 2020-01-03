$897.22 Million in Sales Expected for Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Equifax Inc. (NYSE:EFX) will announce sales of $897.22 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Six analysts have made estimates for Equifax’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $890.06 million to $907.50 million. Equifax reported sales of $835.30 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Equifax will report full year sales of $3.51 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.50 billion to $3.52 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $3.71 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.68 billion to $3.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover Equifax.

Equifax (NYSE:EFX) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The credit services provider reported $1.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $875.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $870.17 million. Equifax had a positive return on equity of 24.39% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share.

EFX has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Equifax from $122.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equifax in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on shares of Equifax in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Equifax from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $134.50.

Shares of Equifax stock traded up $0.48 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $142.87. 27,141 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,934. The company has a market capitalization of $16.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.89 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $139.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Equifax has a 52-week low of $90.68 and a 52-week high of $148.59.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Investors of record on Friday, November 22nd were issued a $0.39 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 21st. Equifax’s payout ratio is 26.94%.

In related news, insider Prasanna Dhore sold 6,192 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $866,880.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider J Dann Adams sold 9,392 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.72, for a total transaction of $1,265,290.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in EFX. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 1.7% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,795,401 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,730,450,000 after purchasing an additional 210,155 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Equifax by 2.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,634,530 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,032,491,000 after purchasing an additional 146,497 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP lifted its stake in Equifax by 26.6% in the second quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP now owns 3,240,423 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $438,235,000 after purchasing an additional 680,935 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Equifax by 330.9% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,233,499 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $302,059,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715,222 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Equifax by 0.8% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,366,374 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $184,789,000 after purchasing an additional 10,845 shares during the last quarter. 93.34% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Equifax Company Profile

Equifax Inc provides information solutions and human resources business process outsourcing services for businesses, governments, and consumers. The company operates through four segments: U.S. Information Solutions (USIS), International, Workforce Solutions, and Global Consumer Solutions. The USIS segment offers consumer and commercial information services, such as credit information and credit scoring, credit modeling and portfolio analytics, locate, fraud detection and prevention, identity verification, and other consulting; mortgage loan origination information; financial marketing; and identity management services.

