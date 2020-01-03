Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) Shares Gap Up to $0.35

Shares of Abraxas Petroleum Corp. (NASDAQ:AXAS) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.31, but opened at $0.35. Abraxas Petroleum shares last traded at $0.36, with a volume of 2,462,900 shares trading hands.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Abraxas Petroleum from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Zacks Investment Research cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Johnson Rice cut Abraxas Petroleum from a “buy” rating to an “accumulate” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $1.00.

The business’s 50 day moving average is $0.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.13 million, a P/E ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.77.

Abraxas Petroleum (NASDAQ:AXAS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 13th. The energy company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.02). Abraxas Petroleum had a net margin of 43.17% and a return on equity of 9.26%. The company had revenue of $31.54 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $34.15 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Abraxas Petroleum Corp. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,604,693 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $11,953,000 after acquiring an additional 112,823 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 6.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,902,957 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,473,000 after acquiring an additional 178,655 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 1.5% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,349,248 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,420,000 after acquiring an additional 35,189 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 5.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 1,037,500 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $527,000 after acquiring an additional 56,800 shares during the period. Finally, Sigma Planning Corp grew its holdings in Abraxas Petroleum by 25.4% during the third quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 907,900 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $461,000 after acquiring an additional 184,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.75% of the company’s stock.

Abraxas Petroleum Company Profile (NASDAQ:AXAS)

Abraxas Petroleum Corporation, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, exploitation, development, and production of oil and gas properties in the United States. The company operates oil and gas assets in the Permian/Delaware Basin, the Rocky Mountain, and South Texas regions.

