Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sujay Kango Sells 480 Shares

Acceleron Pharma Inc (NASDAQ:XLRN) SVP Sujay Kango sold 480 shares of Acceleron Pharma stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.37, for a total value of $24,657.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,581 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $492,175.97. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

XLRN traded down $1.66 during trading on Friday, reaching $50.95. 261,402 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 325,250. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $49.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $44.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 14.02 and a quick ratio of 14.02. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67 and a beta of 1.25. Acceleron Pharma Inc has a 1 year low of $37.01 and a 1 year high of $54.00.

Acceleron Pharma (NASDAQ:XLRN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.86) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.83) by ($0.03). Acceleron Pharma had a negative return on equity of 30.79% and a negative net margin of 353.57%. The firm had revenue of $4.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.63) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Acceleron Pharma Inc will post -2.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 2.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,921,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $202,191,000 after acquiring an additional 124,369 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,086,713 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $167,881,000 after acquiring an additional 75,465 shares in the last quarter. Great Point Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 0.4% in the third quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 1,454,700 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $57,475,000 after acquiring an additional 5,400 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 14.4% in the third quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 1,048,900 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $41,442,000 after acquiring an additional 131,930 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Acceleron Pharma by 1.2% in the third quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 919,358 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $36,323,000 after acquiring an additional 11,028 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.38% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Oppenheimer set a $58.00 price objective on Acceleron Pharma and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Leerink Swann dropped coverage on Acceleron Pharma in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $61.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Acceleron Pharma from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Acceleron Pharma from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $59.58.

Acceleron Pharma Company Profile

Acceleron Pharma Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of therapeutics to treat serious and rare diseases. Its therapeutic candidates include luspatercept, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes and beta-thalassemia; Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of patients with transfusion-dependent beta-thalassemia and myelofibrosis.

