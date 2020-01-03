Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Analysts predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $46.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $46.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $210.43. 943,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a twelve month low of $135.58 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3,375.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

