Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $11.11 Billion

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Analysts predict that Accenture Plc (NYSE:ACN) will announce $11.11 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Seven analysts have issued estimates for Accenture’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $11.06 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $11.15 billion. Accenture reported sales of $10.45 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, March 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Accenture will report full year sales of $46.09 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $45.99 billion to $46.20 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $49.22 billion, with estimates ranging from $48.76 billion to $49.56 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Accenture.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 19th. The information technology services provider reported $2.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by $0.10. Accenture had a return on equity of 33.35% and a net margin of 11.06%. The firm had revenue of $11.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.15 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on ACN shares. Citigroup lifted their target price on Accenture from $211.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 20th. Redburn Partners started coverage on Accenture in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $227.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price target on Accenture from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 12th. UBS Group lifted their price target on Accenture from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Accenture from $203.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $210.19.

Shares of Accenture stock traded up $0.28 on Tuesday, reaching $210.43. 943,760 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,806,552. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Accenture has a twelve month low of $135.58 and a twelve month high of $213.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $133.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.59, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $203.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $194.00.

The business also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 16th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 15th. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

In other news, CAO Richard P. Clark sold 2,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.70, for a total value of $511,046.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 804 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.68, for a total value of $150,090.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 37,014 shares of company stock valued at $6,859,750. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,056,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $10,819,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 6.9% in the third quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 10,971 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,081,000 after buying an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Beck Bode LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Accenture in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,912,000. Finally, Voloridge Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Accenture by 3,375.5% in the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 129,568 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $24,922,000 after buying an additional 125,840 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.65% of the company’s stock.

Accenture Company Profile

Accenture plc provides consulting, technology, and outsourcing services in Ireland and internationally. Its Communications, Media & Technology segment provides professional services that help clients accelerate and deliver digital transformation, develop industry-specific solutions, and enhance efficiencies and business results for communications, media, high tech, software, and platform companies.

Featured Article: Stock Symbol

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Accenture (ACN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Earnings History and Estimates for Accenture (NYSE:ACN)

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit