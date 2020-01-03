Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 6.4%

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.68, 1,963,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,775,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.

A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.

The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.

Adient (NYSE:ADNT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $3.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.02 billion. Adient had a negative net margin of 2.97% and a positive return on equity of 6.23%. The company’s revenue was down 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.30 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Adient PLC will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.

About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)

Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.

