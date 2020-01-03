Adient (NYSE:ADNT) Trading Down 6.4%

Adient PLC (NYSE:ADNT)’s stock price fell 6.4% during trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $20.61 and last traded at $20.68, 1,963,500 shares were traded during mid-day trading. An increase of 11% from the average session volume of 1,775,576 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.10.
A number of research firms have commented on ADNT. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Adient from $13.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Adient in a research report on Tuesday, October 8th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $21.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Adient from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, September 13th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on shares of Adient from $29.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Adient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.32.
The company’s 50 day moving average price is $21.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.39. The firm has a market cap of $2.07 billion, a PE ratio of 12.69 and a beta of 3.17. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69.
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Glen Harbor Capital Management LLC now owns 20,570 shares of the company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 442 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after buying an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 42,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after buying an additional 550 shares in the last quarter. BB&T Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. BB&T Securities LLC now owns 24,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $557,000 after buying an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Adient by 92.0% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,553 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 1,223 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.85% of the company’s stock.
About Adient (NYSE:ADNT)
Adient plc designs, manufactures, and markets a range of seating systems and components for passenger cars, commercial vehicles, and light trucks. It operates through three segments: Seating, Seat Structures and Mechanisms (SS&M), and Interiors. The Seating segment produces seat systems for automotive and other mobility applications, as well as various components of seat systems, including foams, trims, and fabrics.
