AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) Trading 14.9% Higher

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) shares rose 14.9% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.65 and last traded at $0.54, approximately 534,500 shares traded hands during trading. An increase of 49% from the average daily volume of 359,193 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.47.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $0.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.33.

AgEagle Aerial Systems (NYSEAMERICAN:UAVS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.04 million during the quarter.

AgEagle Aerial Systems, Inc designs, develops, produces, distributes, and supports unmanned aerial vehicles for the precision agriculture industry. Its products include the AgEagle RX 60 and RX 40 Systems for day-to-day image acquisition for precision agriculture growers and agronomists. The company is headquartered in Neodesha, Kansas.

