Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) Receives $26.00 Average PT from Analysts

Aircastle Limited (NYSE:AYR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $26.00.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on AYR shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Aircastle from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. Cowen lowered shares of Aircastle from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $29.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Aircastle from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Aircastle from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th.

Get Aircastle alerts:

AYR stock traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $32.01. 445,104 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 454,752. Aircastle has a one year low of $17.83 and a one year high of $32.47. The stock has a market cap of $2.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 1.53. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $32.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.99.

Aircastle (NYSE:AYR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Aircastle had a net margin of 21.97% and a return on equity of 10.52%. The firm had revenue of $236.87 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.72 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Aircastle will post 1.94 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were paid a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.00%. This is a positive change from Aircastle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Aircastle’s payout ratio is presently 40.38%.

In other Aircastle news, insider Hart Kevin 15,000,000 shares of Aircastle stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 28th. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in AYR. KBC Group NV lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 95.1% in the second quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 195,049 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $4,147,000 after purchasing an additional 95,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 40.1% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 10,539 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 3,016 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 25.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 837,002 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $17,795,000 after purchasing an additional 167,864 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 779.1% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 167,430 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $3,519,000 after purchasing an additional 148,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Aircastle by 1.5% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 567,068 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $12,056,000 after purchasing an additional 8,397 shares in the last quarter. 57.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Aircastle

Aircastle Limited, through its subsidiaries, leases, finances, sells, and manages commercial flight equipment to airlines worldwide. As of December 31, 2018, its aircraft portfolio comprised 261 aircraft leased to 81 lessees located in 44 countries. Aircastle Limited was founded in 2004 and is based in Stamford, Connecticut.

Featured Article: Quantitative Easing

Receive News & Ratings for Aircastle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aircastle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.