Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $219.77

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $222.94, but opened at $219.77. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $217.67, with a volume of 5,502,085 shares.
BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.
The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.
Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,169,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,102,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,538,000 after purchasing an additional 194,647 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Alibaba Group Company Profile (NYSE:BABA)
Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.
