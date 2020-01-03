Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) Shares Gap Up to $219.77

Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $222.94, but opened at $219.77. Alibaba Group shares last traded at $217.67, with a volume of 5,502,085 shares.

BABA has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $240.00 target price on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group set a $236.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 24th. Oppenheimer set a $215.00 price objective on shares of Alibaba Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 17th. Daiwa Capital Markets restated a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. Finally, Vertical Group assumed coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $224.85.

The company’s fifty day moving average price is $201.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $552.47 billion, a PE ratio of 60.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The specialty retailer reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.30. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.02% and a return on equity of 14.92%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.72 billion. Equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.91 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BABA. Silverleafe Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $212,000. Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $800,000. JS Capital Management LLC grew its position in Alibaba Group by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. JS Capital Management LLC now owns 90,000 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $15,051,000 after purchasing an additional 33,600 shares during the period. Kingstown Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in Alibaba Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $50,169,000. Finally, Maverick Capital Ltd. grew its position in Alibaba Group by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 2,102,125 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $351,538,000 after purchasing an additional 194,647 shares during the period. 46.61% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alibaba Group Company Profile

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

