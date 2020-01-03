Alleghany (NYSE:Y) Hits New 12-Month High at $814.83

Alleghany Co. (NYSE:Y)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $814.83 and last traded at $804.47, with a volume of 24006 shares. The stock had previously closed at $809.74.

Y has been the subject of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised Alleghany from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, December 21st. JMP Securities lifted their price target on Alleghany from $775.00 to $875.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Alleghany from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $824.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Saturday, November 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Alleghany presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $665.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $790.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $753.40. The stock has a market cap of $11.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.99 and a beta of 0.59.

Alleghany (NYSE:Y) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The insurance provider reported $7.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $6.08 by $1.53. Alleghany had a return on equity of 4.36% and a net margin of 1.43%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 billion during the quarter. During the same period last year, the firm earned $7.61 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Alleghany Co. will post 39.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in Y. Marshall Wace North America L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Alleghany in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 20.5% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,703 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after purchasing an additional 2,160 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in Alleghany by 18.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 307 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $208,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its position in Alleghany by 247.8% during the 2nd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 5,276 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,594,000 after purchasing an additional 3,759 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in Alleghany by 143.5% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 16,606 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,301,000 after purchasing an additional 9,786 shares during the last quarter. 80.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alleghany Company Profile (NYSE:Y)

Alleghany Corporation provides property and casualty reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Reinsurance, Insurance, and Alleghany Capital. The Reinsurance segment offers fire, allied lines, auto physical damage, and homeowners multiple peril reinsurance products; and casualty and other reinsurance products, such as medical malpractice, ocean marine and aviation, accident and health, mortgage, surety, and credit reinsurance products, as well as directors' and officers', errors and omissions, general, and auto liability reinsurance.

