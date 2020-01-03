Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.
Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,175.73.
NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,898.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,783.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,818.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,497.11 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.
In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.
About Amazon.com
Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.
