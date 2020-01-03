Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) Earns Buy Rating from Tigress Financial

Tigress Financial reiterated their buy rating on shares of Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) in a research note published on Tuesday morning, TipRanks reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Amazon.com from a strong sell rating to a hold rating and set a $1,480.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, September 25th. Mizuho upped their target price on Amazon.com from $2,150.00 to $2,200.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Robert W. Baird set a $2,080.00 target price on Amazon.com and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. UBS Group reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $2,200.00 target price on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, October 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and forty-four have issued a buy rating to the company. Amazon.com presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $2,175.73.

NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $1,898.01 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $1,783.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,818.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $916.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.50. Amazon.com has a 12-month low of $1,497.11 and a 12-month high of $2,035.80.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The e-commerce giant reported $4.23 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.46 by ($0.23). Amazon.com had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 22.52%. The firm had revenue of $69.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.72 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $5.75 EPS. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Amazon.com will post 20.51 EPS for the current year.

In other Amazon.com news, CEO Jeffrey A. Wilke sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,865.34, for a total transaction of $373,068.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $18,653,400. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 1,265 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1,760.05, for a total value of $2,226,463.25. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,364,924. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,196 shares of company stock worth $17,869,618 in the last three months. 16.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMZN. Macroview Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 166.7% during the third quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 16 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares during the last quarter. Phocas Financial Corp. bought a new stake in Amazon.com during the second quarter worth $45,000. Financial Advantage Inc. lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 26.7% during the third quarter. Financial Advantage Inc. now owns 38 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the last quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC lifted its stake in Amazon.com by 18.0% during the third quarter. Cerebellum GP LLC now owns 59 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cedar Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 200.0% in the 3rd quarter. Cedar Wealth Management LLC now owns 51 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $89,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 55.99% of the company’s stock.

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS) segments. It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical stores and online stores.

