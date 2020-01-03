American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) Shares Gap Down to $29.09

American Airlines Group Inc (NASDAQ:AAL)’s stock price gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $29.91, but opened at $29.09. American Airlines Group shares last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 14,006,678 shares changing hands.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Bank of America lowered American Airlines Group to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Berenberg Bank set a $35.00 price target on American Airlines Group and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. ValuEngine raised American Airlines Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday. Buckingham Research reduced their price objective on American Airlines Group from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 21st. Finally, UBS Group started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.85.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 135.16. The stock has a market cap of $12.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 1.63.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The airline reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $11.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.93 billion. American Airlines Group had a negative return on equity of 1,294.15% and a net margin of 3.50%. American Airlines Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.13 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that American Airlines Group Inc will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

In other American Airlines Group news, Director James F. Albaugh acquired 10,000 shares of American Airlines Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 28th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $31.41 per share, with a total value of $314,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 36,091 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,133,618.31. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.86% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in American Airlines Group by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 42,092,587 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $1,372,639,000 after buying an additional 6,059,070 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 95.7% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,612,922 shares of the airline’s stock worth $215,648,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234,558 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of American Airlines Group by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,034,298 shares of the airline’s stock worth $196,779,000 after purchasing an additional 83,200 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,240,163 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $105,662,000 after purchasing an additional 50,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RWC Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in American Airlines Group by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. RWC Asset Management LLP now owns 2,602,640 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $84,871,000 after purchasing an additional 10,667 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.51% of the company’s stock.

American Airlines Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAL)

American Airlines Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a network air carrier. It provides scheduled air transportation services for passengers and cargo. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a mainline fleet of 956 aircraft. It serves 350 destinations in approximately 50 countries, principally from its hubs in Charlotte, Chicago, Dallas/Fort Worth, London Heathrow, Los Angeles, Miami, New York, Philadelphia, Phoenix, and Washington, DC The company was formerly known as AMR Corporation and changed its name to American Airlines Group Inc in December 2013.

