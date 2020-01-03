Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen Sells 1,000 Shares

Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:AMPH) Director Floyd F. Petersen sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $19,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 73,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,409,507.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link.
AMPH traded down $0.46 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.89. 212,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,050. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 3.11. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $16.71 and a 12-month high of $25.43. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.90 and a 200 day simple moving average of $20.06. The company has a market cap of $908.29 million, a P/E ratio of 89.95 and a beta of 1.16.
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:AMPH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.02. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals had a net margin of 15.77% and a return on equity of 5.07%. The business had revenue of $80.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.53 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.12 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Amphastar Pharmaceuticals Inc will post 0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. TheStreet lowered shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Amphastar Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Amphastar Pharmaceuticals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.05.
About Amphastar Pharmaceuticals
Amphastar Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells generic and proprietary injectable, inhalation, and intranasal products in the United States and France. The company operates through two segments, Finished Pharmaceutical Products and Active Pharmaceutical Ingredients products.
