Analysts Expect Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) to Post $0.62 EPS

Brokerages predict that Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX) will report earnings per share of $0.62 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Mplx’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.65 and the lowest is $0.59. Mplx reported earnings per share of $0.52 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.2%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, January 29th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Mplx will report full-year earnings of $2.42 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.39 to $2.46. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.47 to $2.73. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Mplx.

Get Mplx alerts:

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The pipeline company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.02. Mplx had a return on equity of 21.25% and a net margin of 28.17%. The business had revenue of $2.28 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 33.2% on a year-over-year basis.

MPLX has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $33.00 target price on Mplx and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Mplx from $34.00 to $32.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Mplx from $33.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Mplx currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.15.

MPLX stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.81. 2,785,915 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,546,058. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $27.72. Mplx has a one year low of $22.60 and a one year high of $35.85. The company has a market cap of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in MPLX. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Mplx by 3,767.3% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,803,970 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $347,780,000 after acquiring an additional 10,524,600 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 183.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 9,511,080 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $266,404,000 after acquiring an additional 6,161,044 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP lifted its stake in Mplx by 29.1% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 11,259,552 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $315,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,536,883 shares in the last quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Mplx by 41.7% in the 3rd quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 8,363,133 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $234,251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,462,967 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alps Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Mplx by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 29,266,923 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $819,767,000 after acquiring an additional 1,544,357 shares in the last quarter. 31.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Mplx (MPLX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Mplx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mplx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.