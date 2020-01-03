Analysts Expect SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $438.75 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that SPX Corp (NYSE:SPXC) will announce sales of $438.75 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for SPX’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $441.50 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $436.00 million. SPX posted sales of $445.00 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.4%. The company is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that SPX will report full-year sales of $1.52 billion for the current financial year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.58 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.56 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover SPX.

SPX (NYSE:SPXC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by $0.08. SPX had a net margin of 5.18% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business had revenue of $364.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $353.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.37 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis.

SPXC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Sidoti initiated coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Friday, October 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price target on the stock. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Buckingham Research lifted their target price on shares of SPX from $50.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group began coverage on shares of SPX in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SPX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $52.40.

SPX stock traded up $0.81 during trading on Friday, reaching $51.60. The company had a trading volume of 335,073 shares, compared to its average volume of 361,071. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $49.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.87. SPX has a 1-year low of $26.34 and a 1-year high of $52.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a PE ratio of 23.45 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.21.

In other news, insider Brian G. Mason sold 25,000 shares of SPX stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.94, for a total transaction of $1,273,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.21% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SPXC. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in SPX in the 2nd quarter valued at about $36,000. Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $46,000. Financial Architects Inc raised its holdings in SPX by 2,192.3% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Architects Inc now owns 1,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 1,140 shares during the period. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in SPX in the 3rd quarter valued at about $52,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.28% of the company’s stock.

SPX Corporation supplies infrastructure equipment serving the heating, ventilation and cooling (HVAC), detection and measurement, power transmission and generation, and industrial markets in the United States, China, South Africa, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates in three segments: HVAC, Detection and Measurement, and Engineered Solutions.

