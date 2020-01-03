Analysts Expect W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $508.20 Million

Brokerages predict that W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) will post $508.20 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for W. R. Grace & Co’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $506.80 million and the highest is $509.60 million. W. R. Grace & Co posted sales of $520.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 2.3%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, February 6th.

On average, analysts expect that W. R. Grace & Co will report full-year sales of $1.96 billion for the current financial year. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $2.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.06 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover W. R. Grace & Co.

W. R. Grace & Co (NYSE:GRA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. W. R. Grace & Co had a return on equity of 73.68% and a net margin of 11.34%. The company had revenue of $470.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $487.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year.

GRA has been the subject of several recent research reports. Goldman Sachs Group raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, November 18th. ValuEngine raised W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. UBS Group lowered their price objective on W. R. Grace & Co from $93.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded W. R. Grace & Co from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their target price on W. R. Grace & Co from $85.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. W. R. Grace & Co presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $84.30.

Shares of W. R. Grace & Co stock traded down $0.21 on Tuesday, hitting $69.64. The stock had a trading volume of 14,851 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,223. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $67.89 and a 200 day moving average of $69.11. W. R. Grace & Co has a twelve month low of $62.90 and a twelve month high of $79.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.81, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.96.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 14th were issued a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 13th. W. R. Grace & Co’s payout ratio is presently 26.09%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its holdings in W. R. Grace & Co by 3.8% in the third quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 4,209 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $281,000 after acquiring an additional 156 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 92,005 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $6,142,000 after buying an additional 1,095 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 239.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,837 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $790,000 after buying an additional 8,350 shares in the last quarter. Eos Focused Equity Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of W. R. Grace & Co during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $2,632,000. Finally, Icon Advisers Inc. Co. boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Grace & Co by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. Icon Advisers Inc. Co. now owns 83,400 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $5,568,000 after buying an additional 5,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.30% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Grace & Co Company Profile

W. R. Grace & Co produces and sells specialty chemicals and materials worldwide. It operates through two segments, Grace Catalysts Technologies and Grace Materials Technologies. The Grace Catalysts Technologies segment offers fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) catalysts for the production of transportation fuels, such as gasoline and diesel fuels, and petrochemicals; FCC additives; and methanol-to-olefins catalysts for the conversion of methanol into petrochemical feeds, including ethylene and propylene.

