Analysts Set Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) PT at $112.50

Shares of Tech Data Corp (NASDAQ:TECD) have been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have issued a hold recommendation and one has assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $112.50.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Tech Data from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. Loop Capital lifted their target price on shares of Tech Data to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Tech Data from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 13th.

Get Tech Data alerts:

In related news, CAO Michael Rabinovitch sold 349 shares of Tech Data stock in a transaction on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.85, for a total transaction of $36,592.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $58,000. Quantamental Technologies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $77,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $110,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Tech Data during the 2nd quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Tech Data by 18.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of TECD traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $143.65. The company had a trading volume of 452,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 477,650. The stock has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $139.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.89. Tech Data has a fifty-two week low of $80.20 and a fifty-two week high of $145.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Tech Data (NASDAQ:TECD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 26th. The company reported $3.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.99 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $9.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.37 billion. Tech Data had a net margin of 0.92% and a return on equity of 15.52%. Tech Data’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.02 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Tech Data will post 12.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Tech Data

Tech Data Corporation operates as an IT distribution and solutions company. The company offers endpoint portfolio solutions, including personal computer systems, mobile phones and accessories, printers, peripherals, supplies, endpoint technology software, and consumer electronics. It also provides advanced portfolio solutions, such as data center technologies comprising storage, networking, servers, advanced technology software, and converged and hyper-converged infrastructure, as well as specialized solutions.

Read More: Diversification For Individual Investors



Receive News & Ratings for Tech Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tech Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.