Analyzing Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) & DermTech (NYSE:DMTK)

Enzo Biochem (NYSE:ENZ) and DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, risk, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability and dividends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get Enzo Biochem alerts:

68.6% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 33.4% of DermTech shares are held by institutional investors. 9.4% of Enzo Biochem shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 21.0% of DermTech shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Enzo Biochem and DermTech’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Enzo Biochem 1.03% -34.82% -26.02% DermTech N/A -50.28% -23.12%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Enzo Biochem and DermTech, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Enzo Biochem 0 0 0 0 N/A DermTech 0 0 1 0 3.00

DermTech has a consensus price target of $15.00, suggesting a potential upside of 17.00%. Given DermTech’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe DermTech is more favorable than Enzo Biochem.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Enzo Biochem and DermTech’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Enzo Biochem $81.17 million 1.62 $2.49 million N/A N/A DermTech N/A N/A $940,000.00 N/A N/A

Enzo Biochem has higher revenue and earnings than DermTech.

Risk & Volatility

Enzo Biochem has a beta of 1.18, meaning that its share price is 18% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, DermTech has a beta of 0.65, meaning that its share price is 35% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Enzo Biochem beats DermTech on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

Enzo Biochem Company Profile

Enzo Biochem, Inc., an integrated diagnostic bioscience company, researches, develops, manufactures, and markets diagnostic and research products based on genetic engineering, biotechnology, and molecular biology. It operates in three segments: Life Sciences Products, Clinical Laboratory Services, and Therapeutics. The Life Sciences Products segment manufactures, develops, and markets products and tools to clinical research, drug development, and bioscience research customers. It offers proteins, antibodies, peptides, small molecules, labeling probes, dyes, and kits, which provide life science researchers tools for target identification/validation, content analysis, gene expression analysis, nucleic acid detection, protein biochemistry and detection, and cellular analysis to life science researchers. This segment provides its products to scientific experts in the fields of cancer, cardiovascular disease, neurological disorders, diabetes and obesity, endocrine disorders, infectious and autoimmune disease, hepatotoxicity, and renal injury. The Clinical Laboratory Services segment provides routine and esoteric clinical laboratory tests or procedures used in general patient care by physicians to establish or support a diagnosis, monitor treatment or medication levels, or search for an otherwise undiagnosed condition. It operates a full-service clinical laboratory in Farmingdale, New York; a network of approximately 30 patient service centers in New York and New Jersey; and a free standing ‘STAT' or rapid response laboratory in New York City, as well as a full-service phlebotomy department. The Therapeutics segment develops novel approaches in the areas of gastrointestinal, infectious, ophthalmic, and metabolic diseases. The company markets its products and services through its direct sales force and a network of distributors in the United States and internationally. Enzo Biochem, Inc. was founded in 1976 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc., a molecular genomics company, develops and markets novel non-invasive diagnostic tests to diagnosis skin cancer and related conditions in the United States. The company offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions. It also provides Nevome test, an adjunctive reflex test for the PLA; and adhesive skin sample collection kits, as well as gene expression assays for the Th1, Th2, IFN-gamma, and Th17 inflammatory pathways. The company sells its products to pathology and oncology practitioners. DermTech, Inc. was incorporated in 1995 and is headquartered in La Jolla, California.

Receive News & Ratings for Enzo Biochem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enzo Biochem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.