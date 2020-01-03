argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.73.

ARGX stock opened at $160.46 on Monday. argenx has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx Company Profile

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

Recommended Story: Bid-Ask Spread

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on argenx (ARGX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Analyst Recommendations for argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX)

Receive News & Ratings for argenx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for argenx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit