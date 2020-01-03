argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of argenx (NASDAQ:ARGX) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “argenx SE is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company’s product pipeline consists of ARGX-113, ARGX-110 and ARGX-111 which are in clinical trials. argenx SE is based in Breda, the Netherlands. “

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, October 22nd. They set an overweight rating and a $167.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Jaffray Companies reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of argenx in a report on Friday, November 8th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of argenx in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. They issued a neutral rating and a $137.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of argenx from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, SunTrust Banks lifted their target price on shares of argenx from $160.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. argenx has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $165.73.

ARGX stock opened at $160.46 on Monday. argenx has a twelve month low of $95.28 and a twelve month high of $167.64. The company’s 50 day moving average is $152.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $135.88.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in argenx in the 1st quarter valued at $121,000. Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in argenx in the 3rd quarter valued at $128,000. Flinton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in argenx in the 2nd quarter valued at $156,000. Finally, JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. grew its position in argenx by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. JGP Global Gestao de Recursos Ltda. now owns 1,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $210,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. 58.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

argenx SE, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing antibody-based therapies for the treatment of autoimmune diseases and cancer. The company's lead product candidates include ARGX-113 that completed Phase 2 clinical trials for the treatment of autoimmune diseases, including myasthenia gravis, immune thrombocytopenia, and pemphigus vulgaris; and ARGX-110, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trials for the treatment of T-cell lymphoma, acute myeloid leukemia, and myelodysplastic syndrome.

