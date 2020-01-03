Asian Fintech (AFIN) Price Reaches $0.0081 on Top Exchanges

Asian Fintech (CURRENCY:AFIN) traded up 2.7% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. Asian Fintech has a market cap of $2.03 million and approximately $45,734.00 worth of Asian Fintech was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Asian Fintech has traded 4% lower against the dollar. One Asian Fintech token can now be bought for about $0.0081 or 0.00000111 BTC on major exchanges including P2PB2B, Crex24 and LATOKEN.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Asian Fintech alerts:

XRP (XRP) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002623 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00013693 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00187950 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded up 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $103.35 or 0.01405377 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0455 or 0.00000619 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0134 or 0.00000182 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.80 or 0.00024458 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.85 or 0.00120289 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About Asian Fintech

Asian Fintech’s total supply is 500,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 250,000,000 tokens. Asian Fintech’s official message board is medium.com/@afincoin . Asian Fintech’s official website is www.afincoin.io . Asian Fintech’s official Twitter account is @AfinCoin

Asian Fintech Token Trading

Asian Fintech can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN, P2PB2B and Crex24. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Asian Fintech directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Asian Fintech should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Asian Fintech using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Asian Fintech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Asian Fintech and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.