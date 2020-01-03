ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y) Trading Up 1%

ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y)’s stock price was up 1% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$49.50 and last traded at C$49.50, approximately 200 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 71% from the average daily volume of 695 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$49.00.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$49.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 123.10. The stock has a market cap of $653.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.04.

About ATCO Ltd. Class II (TSE:ACO.Y)

ATCO Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the electricity, pipeline and liquid, and retail energy businesses in Canada, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through Canadian Utilities Limited, Structures & Logistics, Neltume Ports, and Corporate & Other segments. The Canadian Utilities Limited segment provides electricity services, such as electricity generation, transmission, distribution, and other related infrastructure solutions; and pipelines and liquid services that include integrated natural gas transmission, distribution and storage, industrial water solutions, and related infrastructure development, as well as retails natural gas and electricity.

