Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) Stock Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $1.83

Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) shares crossed below its 50 day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.83 and traded as low as $1.77. Atlantic American shares last traded at $2.03, with a volume of 2,126 shares changing hands.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded Atlantic American from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 27th.

The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.84 and a 200-day moving average of $2.29.

Atlantic American (NASDAQ:AAME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $47.75 million during the quarter. Atlantic American had a negative net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 5.96%.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Atlantic American stock. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Atlantic American Co. (NASDAQ:AAME) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 13,572 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000. Citadel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Atlantic American at the end of the most recent reporting period. 5.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Atlantic American Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAME)

Atlantic American Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides life and health, and property and casualty insurance products in the United States. It operates through American Southern and Bankers Fidelity segments. The company offers property and casualty insurance products, including business automobile insurance coverage for state governments, local municipalities, and other motor pools and fleets; and inland marine and general liability insurance products.

