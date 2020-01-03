Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $21.00 price target on the bank’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is a bank holding company. The Company’s corporate and business banking services include lending and financing, treasury services and international banking. Its private banking products and services include deposit products such as checking accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts and certificates of deposit; credit products include home equity lines of credit, secured personal lines of credit, unsecured lines of credit, home improvement loans, car loans and credit cards and services include online banking and bill payment, wire transfers, automated teller machine, eDelivery of statements and documents and person-to-person payments. Atlantic Capital Bancshares, Inc. is based in Atlanta, Georgia. “

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. BidaskClub cut shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $19.67.

Shares of ACBI opened at $18.26 on Monday. Atlantic Capital Bancshares has a 52-week low of $15.11 and a 52-week high of $19.79. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $18.76 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.79. The stock has a market cap of $401.65 million, a PE ratio of 15.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.98.

Atlantic Capital Bancshares (NASDAQ:ACBI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The bank reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.06. Atlantic Capital Bancshares had a net margin of 45.08% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The company had revenue of $22.86 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.34 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Atlantic Capital Bancshares will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in ACBI. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $2,504,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 9.3% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,564,748 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $26,789,000 after acquiring an additional 132,764 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 527,404 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,146,000 after acquiring an additional 112,763 shares during the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,666,000. Finally, D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. boosted its position in shares of Atlantic Capital Bancshares by 22.1% during the 2nd quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 251,455 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,305,000 after acquiring an additional 45,517 shares during the last quarter. 86.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

