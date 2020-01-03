Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) Downgraded to “Hold” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) to a hold rating in a report published on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. The brokerage currently has $3.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ACB. Pi Financial set a $7.00 price target on Aurora Cannabis and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Aurora Cannabis from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a sell rating and set a $5.00 price objective (down previously from $7.00) on shares of Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Canaccord Genuity set a $13.50 price objective on Aurora Cannabis and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, September 13th. Finally, CIBC started coverage on Aurora Cannabis in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. They set a neutral rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.81.

Get Aurora Cannabis alerts:

ACB stock opened at $2.02 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $2.41 and its 200-day moving average is $4.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.18 and a beta of 1.97. Aurora Cannabis has a twelve month low of $1.88 and a twelve month high of $10.32.

Aurora Cannabis (NYSE:ACB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.03) by $0.04. The company had revenue of $57.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.82 million. Aurora Cannabis had a negative return on equity of 2.97% and a negative net margin of 124.57%. Research analysts anticipate that Aurora Cannabis will post -0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nachman Norwood & Parrott Inc acquired a new stake in Aurora Cannabis during the 3rd quarter worth $53,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 98.2% during the 2nd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 727,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,711,000 after purchasing an additional 360,390 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 735.7% during the 2nd quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 7,600 shares in the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 62.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 33,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 12,913 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance increased its holdings in Aurora Cannabis by 23.0% during the 2nd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 5,597 shares in the last quarter. 8.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aurora Cannabis Company Profile

Aurora Cannabis Inc produces and distributes medical cannabis products. It is vertically integrated and horizontally diversified across various segments of the cannabis value chain, from facility engineering and design to cannabis breeding, genetics research, production, derivatives, high value-add product development, home cultivation, wholesale, and retail distribution.

Read More: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for Aurora Cannabis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aurora Cannabis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.