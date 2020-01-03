Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) Given Buy Rating at Bank of America

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities research analysts at Bank of America in a report issued on Friday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $92.00 price objective on the information services provider’s stock. Bank of America‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 10.99% from the company’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Mizuho initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Friday, September 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $84.10 price objective for the company. ValuEngine cut Autohome from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Autohome in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $79.70 price objective for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Autohome from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Autohome from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $100.18.

Shares of NYSE:ATHM traded down $1.45 during trading on Friday, hitting $82.89. The stock had a trading volume of 280,502 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,601. Autohome has a 12-month low of $65.46 and a 12-month high of $117.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.12.

Autohome (NYSE:ATHM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The information services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. Autohome had a return on equity of 27.20% and a net margin of 37.62%. The firm had revenue of $303.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $306.01 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Autohome will post 3.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Origin Asset Management LLP raised its position in Autohome by 10.1% during the third quarter. Origin Asset Management LLP now owns 370,000 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $30,758,000 after acquiring an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $69,000. HM Payson & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the second quarter valued at approximately $674,000. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Autohome by 62.0% in the third quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 3,925 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $326,000 after buying an additional 1,502 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Autohome in the third quarter valued at approximately $171,343,000. Institutional investors own 55.71% of the company’s stock.

Autohome Inc operates as an online destination for automobile consumers in the People's Republic of China. The company, through its Websites, autohome.com.cn and che168.com, delivers comprehensive, independent, and interactive content to automobile buyers and owners, including company generated content, such as automobile-related articles and reviews, pricing trends in various local markets, photographs, video clips, and live streaming; automobile library, which comprises a range of specifications covering performance levels, dimensions, powertrains, vehicle bodies, interiors, safety, entertainment systems, and other features, as well as manufacturers' suggested retail prices; new and used automobile listings, and promotional information; and user generated content and forums.

