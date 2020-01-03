AXA (EPA:CS) Given a €30.50 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada set a €30.50 ($35.47) price target on AXA (EPA:CS) in a report issued on Monday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €24.30 ($28.26) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Goldman Sachs Group set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 9th. Barclays set a €29.00 ($33.72) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €26.90 ($31.28) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank set a €25.00 ($29.07) target price on AXA and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €27.19 ($31.62).

Get AXA alerts:

AXA stock opened at €25.46 ($29.60) on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €24.99 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is €23.45. AXA has a 12 month low of €22.13 ($25.73) and a 12 month high of €27.69 ($32.20).

AXA SA, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and asset management services worldwide. It operates in seven segments: France, Europe, Asia, AXA XL, the United States, International, and Transversal & Central Holdings. The company offers a range of insurance products, including life and savings, property and casualty, and health.

Further Reading: How does a dividend reinvestment plan work?

Receive News & Ratings for AXA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AXA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.