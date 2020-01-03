Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) Lifted to Strong-Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The firm presently has a $28.00 target price on the semiconductor company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 13.13% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Axcelis Technologies is a leading producer of ion implantation equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductors. The company also produces dry strip, photostabilization and rapid thermal processing equipment, which is used in semiconductor manufacturing primarily before and after the ion implantation process. In addition, the company provides extensive aftermarket service and support, including spare parts, equipment upgrades, maintenance services and customer training. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on ACLS. DA Davidson began coverage on shares of Axcelis Technologies in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $30.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum raised shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, ValuEngine cut shares of Axcelis Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Axcelis Technologies presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.67.

Shares of ACLS traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $24.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,371 shares, compared to its average volume of 188,867. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $22.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $793.46 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.91 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 5.62 and a quick ratio of 3.42. Axcelis Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $13.99 and a fifty-two week high of $25.00.

Axcelis Technologies (NASDAQ:ACLS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. The company had revenue of $69.45 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $70.90 million. Axcelis Technologies had a net margin of 4.63% and a return on equity of 3.85%. The business’s revenue was down 27.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.26 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Axcelis Technologies will post 0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Axcelis Technologies news, CEO Mary G. Puma sold 21,831 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.36, for a total value of $488,141.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John T. Kurtzweil sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.42, for a total transaction of $67,260.00. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 123,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,784,981. Corporate insiders own 3.72% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 123.0% during the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 60,268 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 33,247 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,254,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 33.1% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 144,382 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,173,000 after purchasing an additional 35,943 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Axcelis Technologies during the second quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Axcelis Technologies by 4.8% during the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 111,498 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,678,000 after purchasing an additional 5,067 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.15% of the company’s stock.

Axcelis Technologies Company Profile

Axcelis Technologies, Inc designs, manufactures, and services ion implantation and other processing equipment used in the fabrication of semiconductor chips worldwide. The company offers a line of high energy, high current, and medium current implanters for various application requirements. It also provides curing systems and thermal processing systems.

