Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) Shares Gap Down to $76.56

Axon Enterprise Inc (NASDAQ:AAXN)’s share price gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $80.82, but opened at $76.56. Axon Enterprise shares last traded at $73.93, with a volume of 2,187,936 shares traded.

AAXN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Raymond James downgraded shares of Axon Enterprise from a “strong-buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Axon Enterprise from $73.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. BidaskClub raised Axon Enterprise from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC upgraded Axon Enterprise from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Axon Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Axon Enterprise presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.00.

The stock has a market capitalization of $4.39 billion, a PE ratio of 147.85, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.49 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $64.03.

Axon Enterprise (NASDAQ:AAXN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $130.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $122.72 million. Axon Enterprise had a return on equity of 3.20% and a net margin of 3.24%. Axon Enterprise’s revenue for the quarter was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Axon Enterprise Inc will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CRO Joshua Isner sold 12,013 shares of Axon Enterprise stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $861,091.84. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 8,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $600,821.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Luke Larson sold 10,211 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.68, for a total transaction of $731,924.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 46,151 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,308,103.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 30,619 shares of company stock worth $2,164,010. Insiders own 2.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Axon Enterprise by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,956,239 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $167,855,000 after purchasing an additional 211,552 shares during the period. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 0.3% during the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 827,205 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,969,000 after buying an additional 2,070 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of Axon Enterprise by 2.2% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 787,767 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $50,582,000 after buying an additional 16,868 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 4.5% in the third quarter. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC now owns 768,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,637,000 after buying an additional 33,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA lifted its holdings in shares of Axon Enterprise by 14.9% in the third quarter. Granahan Investment Management Inc. MA now owns 766,991 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $43,550,000 after buying an additional 99,323 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.38% of the company’s stock.

Axon Enterprise Company Profile (NASDAQ:AAXN)

Axon Enterprise, Inc develops, manufactures, and sells conducted energy weapons (CEWs) worldwide. The company operates through two segments, TASER and Software and Sensors. It offers TASER X26P, TASER X2, TASER 7, and TASER Pulse and Bolt CEWs; and related cartridges. The company also provides on-officer body cameras and Axon Fleet in-car video systems; and Axon Evidence connected software network; Axon Records cloud-based records management system; Axon Signal enabled devices; and computer-aided dispatch software, as well as Axon docks, cartridges, and batteries.

