Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) Downgraded by BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

BANR has been the subject of a number of other reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $61.00.

Banner stock opened at $56.75 on Tuesday. Banner has a 12-month low of $50.21 and a 12-month high of $64.20. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.92 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $55.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.12. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.10. Banner had a net margin of 24.84% and a return on equity of 10.08%. The firm had revenue of $137.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $136.12 million. As a group, analysts forecast that Banner will post 4.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 8th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.10%.

In other Banner news, Director John R. Layman sold 500 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.91, for a total transaction of $27,955.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Brent A. Orrico sold 764 shares of Banner stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.54, for a total transaction of $42,432.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.51% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner by 13.2% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 968,932 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,468,000 after acquiring an additional 113,090 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 1.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,634 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $901,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. D.A. Davidson & CO. boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 9.3% in the second quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 10,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $574,000 after purchasing an additional 903 shares during the period. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 7.5% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 38,018 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,643 shares during the period. Finally, Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Banner by 10.0% in the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 32,657 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 2,973 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.63% of the company’s stock.

Banner Company Profile

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

