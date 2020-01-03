Basf (ETR:BAS) Given a €66.00 Price Target at Goldman Sachs Group

Goldman Sachs Group set a €66.00 ($76.74) price target on Basf (ETR:BAS) in a report issued on Monday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank set a €77.00 ($89.53) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €54.00 ($62.79) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Warburg Research set a €67.70 ($78.72) price target on shares of Basf and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €60.00 ($69.77) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, HSBC set a €61.00 ($70.93) target price on shares of Basf and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of €65.51 ($76.18).

Shares of ETR:BAS opened at €68.29 ($79.41) on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of €68.42 and a 200-day moving average of €64.20. The firm has a market cap of $62.72 billion and a P/E ratio of 6.90. Basf has a twelve month low of €55.64 ($64.70) and a twelve month high of €74.61 ($86.76). The company has a current ratio of 1.78, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.41.

BASF SE operates as a chemical company worldwide. It operates through six segments: Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, Surface Technologies, Nutrition & Care, and Agricultural Solutions. The Chemicals segment provides petrochemicals and intermediates. The Materials segment offers advanced materials and their precursors for applications and systems, such as isocyanates and polyamides, as well as inorganic basic products and specialties for plastic and plastic processing industries.

