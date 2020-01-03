Beazley (LON:BEZ) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $571.55

Beazley PLC (LON:BEZ)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $571.55 and traded as low as $557.00. Beazley shares last traded at $559.50, with a volume of 1,126,575 shares trading hands.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on BEZ. UBS Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 650 ($8.55) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 11th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “reduce” rating on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 616 ($8.10) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Beazley from GBX 665 ($8.75) to GBX 630 ($8.29) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 16th. Finally, Peel Hunt reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 450 ($5.92) price objective on shares of Beazley in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 586.33 ($7.71).

The stock has a market cap of $2.96 billion and a P/E ratio of 18.47. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 542.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 571.55. The company has a current ratio of 13.44, a quick ratio of 11.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.45.

In other news, insider Adrian Cox bought 36,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 545 ($7.17) per share, for a total transaction of £197,835 ($260,240.73). Also, insider David Roberts bought 9,450 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 532 ($7.00) per share, for a total transaction of £50,274 ($66,132.60). Insiders acquired a total of 52,638 shares of company stock worth $28,594,092 in the last 90 days.

About Beazley (LON:BEZ)

Beazley plc provides risk insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. The company's Marine segment underwrites various marine classes, including hull, energy, cargo and specie, piracy, satellite, aviation, kidnap and ransom, and war risks. Its Political, Accident & Contingency segment underwrites terrorism, political violence, expropriation, and credit risks, as well as contingency and risks associated with contract frustration.

