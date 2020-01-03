Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Best Hometown Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHT) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, approximately 2,103 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Best Hometown Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHT)

Best Hometown Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Best Hometown Bank that provides financial products and services in Illinois. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

