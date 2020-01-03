Best Hometown Bancorp (OTCMKTS:BTHT) Stock Price Up 0.3%

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Best Hometown Bancorp Inc (OTCMKTS:BTHT) rose 0.3% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $14.60 and last traded at $14.60, approximately 2,103 shares changed hands during trading. A decline of 42% from the average daily volume of 3,607 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.55.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $14.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $12.31.

Best Hometown Bancorp Company Profile (OTCMKTS:BTHT)

Best Hometown Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Best Hometown Bank that provides financial products and services in Illinois. It offers various deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, savings and money market accounts, and certificates of deposit.

Featured Story: S&P/TSX Index

Receive News & Ratings for Best Hometown Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Best Hometown Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit