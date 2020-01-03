BidaskClub Lowers Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) to Sell

BidaskClub cut shares of Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on TGLS. DA Davidson downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tecnoglass from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, November 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $9.69.

NASDAQ TGLS opened at $8.00 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52. Tecnoglass has a 1-year low of $6.08 and a 1-year high of $9.15. The company has a 50 day moving average of $8.07 and a 200-day moving average of $7.58. The company has a market cap of $375.54 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.31, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 0.97.

Tecnoglass (NASDAQ:TGLS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.02). Tecnoglass had a net margin of 2.18% and a return on equity of 20.39%. The business had revenue of $108.47 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $102.95 million. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Tecnoglass will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.14 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 27th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 7.00%. Tecnoglass’s dividend payout ratio is currently 65.88%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 259.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,341 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Tecnoglass by 8.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 101,938 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 8,020 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Tecnoglass by 20.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 54,742 shares of the company’s stock valued at $356,000 after purchasing an additional 9,357 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in Tecnoglass by 39.6% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 33,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 9,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Polaris Capital Management LLC raised its position in Tecnoglass by 2.0% during the second quarter. Polaris Capital Management LLC now owns 509,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,309,000 after purchasing an additional 9,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 12.22% of the company’s stock.

Tecnoglass Company Profile

Tecnoglass Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, supplies, and installs architectural glass, windows, and associated aluminum products for the commercial and residential construction industries in North, Central, and South America. The company offers low emissivity, laminated/thermo-laminated, thermo-acoustic, tempered, silk-screened, curved, and digital print glass products.

