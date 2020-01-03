Billington (LON:BILN) Sets New 52-Week High at $377.99

Billington Holdings PLC (LON:BILN) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as GBX 377.99 ($4.97) and last traded at GBX 370 ($4.87), with a volume of 10766 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at GBX 367 ($4.83).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.59, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market cap of $47.86 million and a P/E ratio of 9.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 338.62 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 323.29.

In related news, insider John Gordon sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 310 ($4.08), for a total transaction of £62,000 ($81,557.48). Also, insider Alexander Ospelt sold 333,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 300 ($3.95), for a total transaction of £999,999 ($1,315,441.99). In the last quarter, insiders have sold 508,871 shares of company stock valued at $154,983,136.

Billington Holdings Plc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and installs structural steelworks in the United Kingdom and rest of Europe. The company designs, fabricates, and installs engineered steelworks, staircases, and balustrade systems. It also provides safety solutions and barrier systems to the construction industry; complex steel structures for the construction and rail infrastructure markets; and site hoarding solutions, as well as property rental and management services.

