Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.07 million and $8.76 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Binance USD alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.

Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.

Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.

Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.

Binance USD Profile