Binance USD (BUSD) Trading Down 0.7% This Week

Binance USD (CURRENCY:BUSD) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on January 3rd. One Binance USD token can currently be bought for $1.00 or 0.00013644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Binance and HitBTC. During the last week, Binance USD has traded 0.7% lower against the U.S. dollar. Binance USD has a market cap of $17.07 million and $8.76 million worth of Binance USD was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00038730 BTC.
- Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0347 or 0.00000472 BTC.
- Maker (MKR) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $434.47 or 0.05905829 BTC.
- IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.
- FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.21 or 0.00030077 BTC.
- Seele (SEELE) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002280 BTC.
- OKB (OKB) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.64 or 0.00035888 BTC.
- Sai (DAI) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00011869 BTC.
- ZB Token (ZB) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002584 BTC.
- Karatgold Coin (KBC) traded 13.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0216 or 0.00000293 BTC.
Binance USD Profile
Buying and Selling Binance USD
Binance USD can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: HitBTC and Binance. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Binance USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Binance USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Binance USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
