Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Down 5.7%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 8,234,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,918,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.
The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.
Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.
About Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC)
Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.
