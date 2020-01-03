Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) Shares Down 5.7%

Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) was down 5.7% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $0.31 and last traded at $0.33, approximately 8,234,800 shares traded hands during trading. A decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 13,918,419 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.35.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $0.41 and a 200 day moving average of $0.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.83, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Biocept (NASDAQ:BIOC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 13th. The medical research company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.02. Biocept had a negative return on equity of 268.76% and a negative net margin of 552.54%. The firm had revenue of $1.53 million during the quarter.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Biocept stock. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Biocept Inc (NASDAQ:BIOC) by 107.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 155,963 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 80,756 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. owned 0.83% of Biocept worth $173,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Biocept, Inc, an early stage molecular oncology diagnostics company, develops and commercializes proprietary circulating tumor cell (CTC) and circulating tumor DNA assays utilizing a standard blood sample. The company's cancer assays provide information to healthcare providers to identify oncogenic alterations that qualify a subset of cancer patients for targeted therapy at diagnosis, progression, and monitoring in order to identify resistance mechanisms.

