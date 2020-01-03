BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

BTAI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

Recommended Story: Market Perform

Receive News & Ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioXcel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit