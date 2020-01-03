BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) Research Coverage Started at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TipRanks reports. The firm issued a buy rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on BTAI. BMO Capital Markets set a $21.00 price objective on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, September 18th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, September 11th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of BioXcel Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a buy rating and a $24.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of BioXcel Therapeutics from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. BioXcel Therapeutics has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $21.80.

BTAI opened at $13.60 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $7.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $8.39. The company has a current ratio of 5.04, a quick ratio of 5.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. BioXcel Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $3.76 and a twelve month high of $14.80.

BioXcel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BTAI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.57) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $0.02. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioXcel Therapeutics will post -2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BioXcel Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $48,000. Strs Ohio grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 431.3% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 8,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 6,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $138,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new position in BioXcel Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at $198,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its position in BioXcel Therapeutics by 10.5% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 35,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 3,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 23.19% of the company’s stock.

BioXcel Therapeutics Company Profile

BioXcel Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on novel artificial intelligence-based drug development in the fields of neuroscience and immuno-oncology in the United States. The company is involved in developing BXCL501, a sublingual thin film formulation of dexmedetomidine designed for acute treatment of agitation resulting from neurological and psychiatric disorders; and BXCL701, an immuno-oncology agent designed for the treatment of prostate and pancreatic cancers.

