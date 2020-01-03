bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) Cut to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub lowered shares of bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, BidAskClub reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on BLUE. Oppenheimer raised bluebird bio from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $135.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Maxim Group reaffirmed a buy rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of bluebird bio in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Cowen reiterated a buy rating on shares of bluebird bio in a research report on Friday, December 6th. William Blair restated a hold rating on shares of bluebird bio in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of bluebird bio from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $136.56.

Shares of BLUE stock opened at $86.37 on Tuesday. bluebird bio has a 52 week low of $71.42 and a 52 week high of $163.43. The company has a quick ratio of 6.22, a current ratio of 6.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $83.28 and a 200-day moving average of $102.43.

bluebird bio (NASDAQ:BLUE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 31st. The biotechnology company reported ($3.73) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.54) by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $8.91 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.47 million. bluebird bio had a negative return on equity of 42.29% and a negative net margin of 1,326.56%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned ($2.73) EPS. Research analysts expect that bluebird bio will post -14.05 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.31, for a total value of $169,758.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,892 shares in the company, valued at $2,913,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Kory James Wentworth sold 397 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.59, for a total transaction of $36,758.23. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,449 shares in the company, valued at $597,112.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 2,697 shares of company stock worth $249,271 over the last 90 days. 3.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLUE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of bluebird bio by 100.0% during the second quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA acquired a new stake in bluebird bio in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Rational Advisors LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 532.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 392 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 330 shares during the period. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in bluebird bio by 398.7% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 788 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 630 shares during the period.

bluebird bio, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing transformative gene therapies for severe genetic diseases and cancer. Its product candidates in severe genetic diseases include LentiGlobin, which is in various clinical studies for the treatment of transfusion-dependent ß-thalassemia and severe sickle cell disease; and Lenti-D that is in Phase II/III clinical trials for the treatment of cerebral adrenoleukodystrophy, a rare hereditary neurological disorder.

