Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison Sells 4,050 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.98. 4,537,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,849. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 185.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 245.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

