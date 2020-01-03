Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison Sells 4,050 Shares

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.
NYSE:BSX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.98. 4,537,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,849. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.
Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.
Boston Scientific Company Profile
Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.
