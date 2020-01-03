Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison Sells 4,050 Shares

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) SVP Desiree Ralls-Morrison sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $184,275.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

NYSE:BSX traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $44.98. 4,537,238 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,543,849. The company has a market capitalization of $63.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.60, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Boston Scientific Co. has a 12 month low of $32.73 and a 12 month high of $46.62. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $42.17.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The medical equipment provider reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Boston Scientific had a net margin of 10.49% and a return on equity of 23.10%. Boston Scientific’s revenue was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.35 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSX. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Boston Scientific by 5,664.6% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 8,797,616 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $378,122,000 after purchasing an additional 8,645,002 shares in the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 185.5% in the second quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 9,195,192 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $395,209,000 after acquiring an additional 5,974,823 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 116.3% in the second quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 9,545,382 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $410,261,000 after acquiring an additional 5,131,591 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 43.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 12,320,389 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $529,530,000 after acquiring an additional 3,714,624 shares during the period. Finally, Vontobel Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Boston Scientific by 245.4% in the second quarter. Vontobel Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,873,792 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $215,565,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,586 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.05% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on BSX. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $47.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Boston Scientific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Guggenheim set a $53.00 price target on shares of Boston Scientific and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Boston Scientific from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.62.

Boston Scientific Company Profile

Boston Scientific Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices for use in various interventional medical specialties worldwide. It operates through three segments: MedSurg, Rhythm and Neuro, and Cardiovascular. The company offers interventional cardiology products, including drug-eluting coronary stent systems used in the treatment of coronary artery disease; percutaneous coronary interventions therapy products to treat atherosclerosis; intravascular catheter-directed ultrasound imaging catheters, fractional flow reserve devices, and systems for use in coronary arteries and heart chambers, as well as certain peripheral vessels; and structural heart therapy systems.

Featured Article: What is Green Investing?

Insider Buying and Selling by Quarter for Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX)

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit