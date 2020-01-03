Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) Upgraded to “Buy” by Zacks Investment Research

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $11.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s previous close.

According to Zacks, “BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a diversified multi-boutique asset management company. The Company focuses on equities and fixed income portfolios, as well as investments in timber and real estate sectors. BrightSphere Investment Group plc, formerly known as OM Asset Management plc, is based in London, United Kingdom. “

BSIG has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Brightsphere Investment Group from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $11.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.81.

Shares of Brightsphere Investment Group stock traded down $0.31 on Friday, reaching $9.55. 343,809 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,286. Brightsphere Investment Group has a 1-year low of $8.40 and a 1-year high of $14.87. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.88 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $880.02 million, a PE ratio of 5.13, a PEG ratio of 1.20 and a beta of 1.82.

Brightsphere Investment Group (NYSE:BSIG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by ($0.03). Brightsphere Investment Group had a return on equity of 228.89% and a net margin of 21.67%. The firm had revenue of $197.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $205.68 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 14.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Brightsphere Investment Group will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Guang Yang bought 50,001 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.07 per share, for a total transaction of $503,510.07. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 50,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $503,510.07. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 24.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSIG. Aperio Group LLC acquired a new position in Brightsphere Investment Group during the second quarter worth about $108,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $399,000. Prudential Financial Inc. grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 12.7% in the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 499,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,698,000 after purchasing an additional 56,370 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new stake in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Brightsphere Investment Group by 2.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 254,832 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,908,000 after purchasing an additional 6,160 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.47% of the company’s stock.

About Brightsphere Investment Group

BrightSphere Investment Group plc is a publically owned asset management holding company. The firm provides its services to individuals and institutions. It manages separate client focused portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm also launches equity mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity, fixed income, and alternative investment markets through its subsidiaries.

