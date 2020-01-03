Brokerages Anticipate Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) to Announce $0.60 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) will post $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Mondelez International’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.59. Mondelez International posted earnings of $0.63 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Mondelez International will report full-year earnings of $2.47 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.45 to $2.50. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $2.65 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.62 to $2.69. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that follow Mondelez International.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 29th. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. Mondelez International had a net margin of 15.42% and a return on equity of 13.93%. The business had revenue of $6.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.34 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MDLZ. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $66.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank set a $56.00 target price on shares of Mondelez International and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 4th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th. They set a “hold” rating and a $57.00 target price on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Mondelez International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $0.09 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $54.24. 6,791,739 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,032,300. Mondelez International has a 1-year low of $39.96 and a 1-year high of $56.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $53.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $78.10 billion, a PE ratio of 22.32, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.34 and a current ratio of 0.50.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.285 per share. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 30th. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.91%.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. LLBH Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mondelez International in the second quarter worth approximately $209,000. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 13.2% during the second quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 538,961 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,048,000 after purchasing an additional 62,753 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Mondelez International by 40.9% during the second quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 87,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,694,000 after purchasing an additional 25,287 shares in the last quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Mondelez International by 2.0% during the second quarter. Hallmark Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,816 shares of the company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 288 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mondelez International during the second quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 76.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mondelez International Company Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

