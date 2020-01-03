Brokerages Anticipate Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.27 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Summit Hotel Properties Inc (NYSE:INN) to report $0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Summit Hotel Properties’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.28 and the lowest is $0.26. Summit Hotel Properties reported earnings of $0.30 per share during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 10%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th.

On average, analysts expect that Summit Hotel Properties will report full-year earnings of $1.26 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.26. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of $1.29 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.24 to $1.34. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Summit Hotel Properties.

Get Summit Hotel Properties alerts:

Summit Hotel Properties (NYSE:INN) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.31 by ($0.24). Summit Hotel Properties had a net margin of 14.44% and a return on equity of 6.64%. The business had revenue of $133.69 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $133.52 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INN. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of Summit Hotel Properties in a report on Sunday, December 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Summit Hotel Properties from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Summit Hotel Properties has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.50.

Shares of INN stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $12.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 758,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,550. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.71. Summit Hotel Properties has a 1 year low of $9.58 and a 1 year high of $12.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.06 and a beta of 1.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 0.9% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,359,059 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $164,699,000 after buying an additional 123,290 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 4.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,954,222 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $69,069,000 after buying an additional 231,830 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 7.8% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 4,947,789 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $56,752,000 after buying an additional 359,590 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 5.9% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 3,880,014 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $44,504,000 after buying an additional 214,951 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in Summit Hotel Properties by 2.0% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,403,154 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $27,564,000 after buying an additional 46,198 shares during the last quarter.

Summit Hotel Properties Company Profile

Summit Hotel Properties, Inc is a publicly-traded real estate investment trust focused on owning premium-branded hotels with efficient operating models primarily in the upscale segment of the lodging industry. As of April 18, 2019, the Company's portfolio consisted of 69 hotels with a total of 10,714 guestrooms located in 24 states.

Read More: Support Level

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Summit Hotel Properties (INN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Summit Hotel Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Summit Hotel Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.