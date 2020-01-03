Brokerages Expect CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $492.30 Million

Brokerages forecast that CDK Global Inc (NASDAQ:CDK) will post $492.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CDK Global’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $483.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $497.80 million. CDK Global reported sales of $590.40 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that CDK Global will report full-year sales of $2.02 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.01 billion to $2.04 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will post sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.10 billion to $2.14 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow CDK Global.

CDK Global (NASDAQ:CDK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The software maker reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.10. CDK Global had a negative return on equity of 72.27% and a net margin of 5.32%. The firm had revenue of $494.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $485.00 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.89 EPS. CDK Global’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on CDK shares. ValuEngine raised CDK Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley started coverage on CDK Global in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $57.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised CDK Global from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded CDK Global from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. CDK Global has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $62.50.

NASDAQ CDK traded down $0.51 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $54.90. The stock had a trading volume of 523,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 505,814. CDK Global has a 52-week low of $41.50 and a 52-week high of $63.90. The company has a market cap of $6.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $49.68.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 2nd were paid a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.09%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 29th. CDK Global’s payout ratio is currently 19.11%.

In related news, General Counsel Lee J. Brunz sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $55,320.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 41,569 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,299,597.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,500 shares of company stock valued at $130,315 over the last ninety days. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in CDK Global by 9.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,995,613 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $741,383,000 after buying an additional 1,313,730 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in CDK Global by 8.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,180,878 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $297,238,000 after buying an additional 492,144 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners increased its position in CDK Global by 58.0% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 5,206,525 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $250,431,000 after buying an additional 1,911,327 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in CDK Global by 19.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 2,033,222 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $100,523,000 after buying an additional 335,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in CDK Global by 0.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,176,960 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $57,094,000 after buying an additional 5,945 shares in the last quarter. 81.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CDK Global, Inc provides software and technology solutions for automotive retailers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail Solutions North America, Advertising North America, and CDK International segments. The company offers Dealer Management System (DMS), a portfolio of layered software applications and services for automotive retailers, original equipment manufacturers (OEMs), consumers, and other industry participants manage the acquisition, sale, financing, insuring, parts supply, and repair and maintenance of vehicles.

