Brokerages Expect Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $162.63 Million

Posted by on Jan 3rd, 2020

Brokerages predict that Health Insurance Innovations Inc (NASDAQ:HIIQ) will report $162.63 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for Health Insurance Innovations’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $181.25 million and the lowest is $147.50 million. Health Insurance Innovations posted sales of $131.92 million in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 23.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, March 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Health Insurance Innovations will report full-year sales of $383.57 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $368.40 million to $402.21 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $379.04 million, with estimates ranging from $325.60 million to $432.47 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Health Insurance Innovations.

Health Insurance Innovations (NASDAQ:HIIQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $75.27 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.23 million. Health Insurance Innovations had a return on equity of 29.73% and a net margin of 3.93%. Health Insurance Innovations’s revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.61 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HIIQ. BidaskClub upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and issued a $50.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of Health Insurance Innovations in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Health Insurance Innovations from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on Health Insurance Innovations from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Raymond James downgraded Health Insurance Innovations from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.43.

In other news, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 6,250 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.14, for a total transaction of $119,625.00. Also, major shareholder Michael W. Kosloske sold 52,829 shares of Health Insurance Innovations stock in a transaction on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.37, for a total value of $970,468.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 368,629 shares of company stock valued at $6,764,145. Corporate insiders own 47.88% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth $27,000. Aperio Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the second quarter worth $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 373.5% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,057 shares during the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Health Insurance Innovations by 685.7% during the third quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 2,750 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 2,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Health Insurance Innovations during the third quarter worth $115,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

HIIQ traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $18.83. The company had a trading volume of 463,826 shares, compared to its average volume of 564,985. The stock has a market cap of $269.99 million, a P/E ratio of 10.23 and a beta of 1.35. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.42 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.03. Health Insurance Innovations has a 52 week low of $15.95 and a 52 week high of $46.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36.

About Health Insurance Innovations

Health Insurance Innovations, Inc operates as a cloud-based technology platform and distributor of individual and family health insurance plans, and supplemental products in the United States. It offers short-term medical plans that provide 3 months to 12 months of health insurance coverage with various deductible and copay levels; health benefit insurance plans, which offer fixed cash benefits and additional benefits for procedures and services; and supplemental insurance products, including life insurance policies, dental plans, vision plans, cancer/critical illness plans, deductible and gap protection plans, and pharmacy benefit cards.

