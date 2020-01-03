Brokerages Set Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) Target Price at $205.29

Shares of Beigene Ltd (NASDAQ:BGNE) have been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the thirteen analysts that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, five have assigned a hold recommendation and seven have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $205.29.

Several research firms have issued reports on BGNE. ValuEngine downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $230.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Guggenheim downgraded Beigene from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and set a $216.00 target price on shares of Beigene in a research report on Monday, December 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Beigene from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 5th.

Beigene stock traded down $3.58 during trading on Friday, hitting $162.34. The stock had a trading volume of 216,967 shares, compared to its average volume of 319,049. Beigene has a 1 year low of $113.01 and a 1 year high of $210.35. The company has a quick ratio of 5.26, a current ratio of 5.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $184.82 and its two-hundred day moving average is $148.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 1.11.

Beigene (NASDAQ:BGNE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($5.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($3.56) by ($1.55). Beigene had a negative net margin of 192.75% and a negative return on equity of 53.11%. The firm had revenue of $50.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.43 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($2.53) EPS. Beigene’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Beigene will post -13.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Beigene news, CEO John Oyler sold 62,259 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.62, for a total transaction of $10,000,040.58. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 16,411,788 shares in the company, valued at $2,636,061,388.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Howard Liang sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $194.34, for a total transaction of $4,858,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 122,317 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,771,085.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 137,463 shares of company stock worth $24,386,798. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BGNE. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the second quarter worth $26,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 24.8% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. Riverhead Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 28.6% in the second quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC now owns 450 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Beigene in the third quarter worth $58,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in shares of Beigene by 1,500.0% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 592 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period.

BeiGene, Ltd., a commercial-stage biotechnology company, develops and commercializes molecularly-targeted and immuno-oncology drugs for the treatment of cancer in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. Its commercial products include ABRAXANE, a chemotherapy product for the treatment of breast, non-small cell lung, pancreatic, and gastric cancers; REVLIMID, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma in combination with dexamethasone; and VIDAZA, a pyrimidine nucleoside analog for the treatment of intermediate-2 and myelodysplastic syndromes, chronic myelomonocyte leukemia, and acute myeloid leukemia with 20% to 30% blasts and multi-lineage dysplasia.

