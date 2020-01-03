Brokerages Set Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) PT at GBX 200

Halfords Group plc (LON:HFD) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 200 ($2.63).

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on HFD shares. Peel Hunt reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Liberum Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Peel Hunt reduced their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 200 ($2.63) to GBX 150 ($1.97) and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 3rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Halfords Group from GBX 210 ($2.76) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th.

HFD traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading on Friday, reaching GBX 167.80 ($2.21). 318,528 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 482,717. Halfords Group has a one year low of GBX 150 ($1.97) and a one year high of GBX 280.80 ($3.69). The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 122.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $334.12 million and a PE ratio of 8.07. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 167.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 182.08.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 5th will be issued a dividend of GBX 6.18 ($0.08) per share. This represents a yield of 3.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 5th. Halfords Group’s payout ratio is 0.91%.

About Halfords Group

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, retails automotive, leisure, and cycling products in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. It operates in two segments, Retail and Car Servicing. The company retails auto parts, accessories, cycles, and cycle accessories; and provides garage servicing and auto repair services.

