California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Shares Down 0.3%

California First National Bancorp (OTCMKTS:CFNB) was down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $16.60 and last traded at $16.60, approximately 842 shares traded hands during mid-day trading. An increase of 967% from the average daily volume of 79 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.65.

Separately, ValuEngine raised California First National Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th.

Get California First National Bancorp alerts:

The firm has a market cap of $170.65 million, a P/E ratio of 20.06 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $16.61 and a 200-day moving average of $17.21.

California First National Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for California First National Bank that provides banking services in the United States. The company accepts interest-bearing checking, money market, and savings accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and IRA deposit products.

Further Reading: The limitations of an equal weight rating

Receive News & Ratings for California First National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.