Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) Insider Buys £6,494.28 in Stock

Capital & Regional plc (LON:CAL) insider Laura Whyte purchased 24,978 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of GBX 26 ($0.34) per share, for a total transaction of £6,494.28 ($8,542.86).

CAL opened at GBX 25.90 ($0.34) on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 26.86 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 20.43. The company has a market cap of $269.06 million and a PE ratio of -2.14. Capital & Regional plc has a 12 month low of GBX 13.32 ($0.18) and a 12 month high of GBX 33.45 ($0.44). The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 132.41.

Get Capital & Regional alerts:

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, November 28th were paid a GBX 1 ($0.01) dividend. This represents a yield of 3.78%. This is a positive change from Capital & Regional’s previous dividend of $0.60. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 28th. Capital & Regional’s payout ratio is currently -0.17%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 20 ($0.26) price objective on shares of Capital & Regional in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Peel Hunt reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Capital & Regional in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th.

Capital & Regional Company Profile

Capital & Regional is a UK focused retail property REIT specialising in shopping centres that dominate their catchment, serving the non-discretionary and value orientated needs of their local communities. It has a strong track record of delivering value enhancing retail and leisure asset management opportunities across a c.£0.9 billion portfolio of tailored in-town shopping centres.

Further Reading: Cost of Goods Sold (COGS)

Receive News & Ratings for Capital & Regional Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital & Regional and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.