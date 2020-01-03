Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) Lowered to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is a bank holding company. It operates primarily through its wholly owned subsidiary, CapStar Bank. The Company offers banking products and services which include savings accounts, debit and credit cards, personal and business loans, mortgages, line of credit, wealth management and online banking. CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc. is headquartered in Nashville, Tennessee. “

CSTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. SunTrust Banks lifted their price objective on shares of Capstar Financial from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub cut shares of Capstar Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Capstar Financial from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.40.

Shares of NASDAQ CSTR traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $16.45. 33,100 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,950. The stock has a market cap of $305.64 million, a P/E ratio of 13.82 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.85 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.11. Capstar Financial has a 1-year low of $14.11 and a 1-year high of $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.90.

Capstar Financial (NASDAQ:CSTR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 25th. The bank reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $23.94 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.75 million. Capstar Financial had a net margin of 13.90% and a return on equity of 9.63%. Equities research analysts anticipate that Capstar Financial will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Julie D. Frist sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.78, for a total transaction of $33,560.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 226,271 shares in the company, valued at $3,796,827.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 13.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Capstar Financial by 108.4% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,011 shares of the bank’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 2,086 shares during the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth about $89,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the second quarter worth about $190,000. CapWealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth about $206,000. Finally, CNA Financial Corp purchased a new position in Capstar Financial during the third quarter worth about $291,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.39% of the company’s stock.

Capstar Financial Company Profile

CapStar Financial Holdings, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CapStar Bank that provides banking services to consumer and corporate customers located primarily in Tennessee, the United States. It offers a range of deposit products and services, including demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, time and savings deposits, certificates of deposit, and CDARS reciprocal products.

