Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) Hits New 1-Year High at $0.79

Capstone Mining Corp (TSE:CS)’s share price reached a new 52-week high on Friday . The company traded as high as C$0.79 and last traded at C$0.79, with a volume of 204538 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.78.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on CS. CIBC increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.80 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, November 11th. National Bank Financial increased their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$0.75 to C$0.80 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Capstone Mining from C$1.00 to C$0.80 in a report on Thursday, November 7th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.82. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$0.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $303.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.28.

Capstone Mining (TSE:CS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The mining company reported C($0.03) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$109.47 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Capstone Mining Corp will post 0.06 EPS for the current year.

In other Capstone Mining news, insider George Leslie Brack bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$57,900.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 1,805,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,045,095. Also, Senior Officer Jason Paul Howe bought 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$0.58 per share, with a total value of C$29,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 808,390 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$468,866.20. Insiders acquired 327,000 shares of company stock valued at $197,640 over the last 90 days.

Capstone Mining Company Profile (TSE:CS)

Capstone Mining Corp. engages in the exploration and production of base metals in the United States, Mexico, Canada, and Chile. The company explores for copper, molybdenum, silver, zinc, lead, iron, and gold deposits. It holds interests in the Pinto Valley, an open pit copper mine located in Arizona, the United States; and the Cozamin, an underground, copper-silver mine located in the state of Zacatecas, Mexico.

